Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,119. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

