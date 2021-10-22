Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by 143.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.46 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

