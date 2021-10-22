Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.