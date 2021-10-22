Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRXT) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.