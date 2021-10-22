Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $336,100.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $182.00 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.