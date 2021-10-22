CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 317.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,955 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter worth $57,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth $128,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMIIU opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

