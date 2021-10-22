Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 91,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,083. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

