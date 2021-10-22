Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,855 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

