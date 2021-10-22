Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 76,405 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $300.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.