Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9,469.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.