Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Shares of CBAN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,653. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $255.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

