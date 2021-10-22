Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%.
Shares of CBAN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,653. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $255.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.