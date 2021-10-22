Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.
CBAN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
