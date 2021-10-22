Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.

CBAN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.