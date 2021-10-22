Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,544,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

