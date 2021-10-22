Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares comprises 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

