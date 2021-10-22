Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.