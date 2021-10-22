Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $321,000 Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 350,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

