Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $326,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

