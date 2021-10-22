Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

