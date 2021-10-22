Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 7.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMO. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

IMO stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

