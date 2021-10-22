Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,700 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,101,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 743,959 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 659,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 82,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.