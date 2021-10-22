Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 333 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

