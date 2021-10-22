Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 435 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000.

BATS NURE opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

