Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.17. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

In other news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 18,681 shares of company stock worth $520,791 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

