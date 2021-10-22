Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

