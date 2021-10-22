Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

