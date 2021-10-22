Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of MGDDF opened at $153.04 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $171.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.54 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

