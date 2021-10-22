Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Companhia Brasileira have underperformed the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company is benefiting from strength in its online operations. This was witnessed in second-quarter 2021, wherein both GPA Brazil and Grupo Exito segments gained from robust online sales. Toward this end, the company’s delivery models like James Delivery and Click & Collect have been yielding favorably. That being said, second-quarter revenues were hurt by curbs to contain the new wave of the virus, as well as tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s demand surge that stemmed from the initial stockpiling. Gross revenues decreased 6.5% year over year in local currency. Also, the company’s net income from continuing operations declined significantly from the year-ago period.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

