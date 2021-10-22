Comparing Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) & Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication -25.22% -17.84% -10.08% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $250.96 million 0.25 -$27.38 million ($0.20) -20.33 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altimar Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats. The Fabrication & Services segment engages in the fabrication of complex steel structures for offshore production and offshore wind developments as well as onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG and industrial facilities and also provides maintenance and other services in onshore facilities and on offshore platforms and performs municipal and civil works projects. The Corporate segment represents expenses that do not directly relate to the operating segments. The company was founded by Alden J. Laborde in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

