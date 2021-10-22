Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.15). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

