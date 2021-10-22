Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

