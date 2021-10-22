Compound (COMP) Price Hits $325.43 on Top Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $146.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $325.43 or 0.00512721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 147.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.