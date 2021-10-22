Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

