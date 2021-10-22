Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Conceal has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $197,954.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,627.08 or 1.00155960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00055924 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.00320722 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.00521556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00203157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,800,585 coins and its circulating supply is 11,206,525 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.