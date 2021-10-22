Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC CCNTF opened at $22.92 on Monday. Concentric has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $23.80.
Concentric Company Profile
