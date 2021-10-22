Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC CCNTF opened at $22.92 on Monday. Concentric has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Concentric Company Profile

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

