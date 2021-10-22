Connacht Asset Management LP Buys 1,073 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. 8,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

