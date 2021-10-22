Connacht Asset Management LP Buys 20,431 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $701,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. 2,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,728. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.