Connacht Asset Management LP Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Connacht Asset Management LP raised its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,099 shares during the quarter. KLX Energy Services accounts for about 0.9% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connacht Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.58% of KLX Energy Services worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $313,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,891. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. 3,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.