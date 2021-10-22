Connacht Asset Management LP Has $474,000 Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 5,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.