Connacht Asset Management LP Invests $199,000 in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paya by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 904,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Paya by 1,507.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paya by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 5,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,482. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

