Connacht Asset Management LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEEL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 154,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,233. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

