Connacht Asset Management LP Takes $233,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cinemark by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cinemark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock remained flat at $$19.79 during trading hours on Friday. 26,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

