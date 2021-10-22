Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,663 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.15% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSTA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.