Contrasting Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Northern Trust 4 5 6 0 2.13

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $94.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $112.87, indicating a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Northern Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.76 $31.96 million $6.90 13.20 Northern Trust $6.30 billion 4.14 $1.21 billion $5.83 21.48

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 29.51% 13.84% 1.36% Northern Trust 20.51% 12.61% 0.82%

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Northern Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.