Contrasting Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pinduoduo 0 2 13 0 2.87

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.40%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $161.62, suggesting a potential upside of 66.36%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.21 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.45 Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 13.20 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -105.60

Exela Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54% Pinduoduo -3.02% -3.82% -1.45%

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Pinduoduo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

