Contrasting Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,325.26% -17.65% -13.58% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

2.9% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Tenaya Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 109.57 -$98.81 million ($0.82) -7.68 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mesoblast and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 2 3 0 2.33 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.25%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

