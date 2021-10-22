Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.94.

NYSE:CLB opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

