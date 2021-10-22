CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) & Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CoreCivic and Healthcare Trust of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Healthcare Trust of America 0 9 3 0 2.25

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $10.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus price target of $31.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and Healthcare Trust of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.57 $54.16 million $2.25 4.01 Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.76 $52.62 million $1.71 19.27

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CoreCivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CoreCivic pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

CoreCivic has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic -5.91% 4.42% 1.62% Healthcare Trust of America 10.84% 3.41% 1.62%

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

