County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Shares of County Bancorp stock remained flat at $$35.23 during trading on Friday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.