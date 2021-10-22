Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) & Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Head to Head Review

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Coursera alerts:

This table compares Coursera and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera N/A N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital -35.91% -75.93% -23.89%

33.8% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coursera and Bridgeline Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 15.66 -$66.82 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 2.98 $330,000.00 ($0.59) -6.56

Bridgeline Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coursera and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coursera presently has a consensus target price of $51.13, suggesting a potential upside of 53.25%. Given Coursera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

Coursera beats Bridgeline Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The company was founded by Thomas L. Massie on August 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.