Cowen Begins Coverage on Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

